On Nov. 7, 1860, the Daily Herald reported the election of Abraham Lincoln with 939 votes over Sen. Stephen Douglas with 353 votes. This was the first time that Newburyport had ever voted the Republican ticket.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 51F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..
Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: April 17, 2020 @ 7:28 am
Hampton - Seabrook - M. Carol Turcotte, 77, of Seabrook, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Oceanside Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation in Hampton. She was born in Newburyport, MA January 20, 1943 one of 10 children to the late Adna C. and Adelia "Nellie" (Hamel) Knowles. Carol was a longtim…
Newburyport - Barbara Marie (Welch) Miller, 93, of Newburyport, passed away peacefully from natural causes on April 10, 2020. Barbara was a lifelong resident of Newburyport, the fourth of five children born to the late William H. and Grace Lillian (Langley) Welch. She was a communicant at St…
Newburyport - On Monday, April 13, 2020, George Edward Dodge, Jr. passed away. Ed was born on July, 4, 1935 in Key West Florida, and lived his life as a true renaissance man with a passion and talent for art, literature, photography, nature, and sport, particularly golf. He was a true patrio…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.