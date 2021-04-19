On April 19, 1775, the newspaper printed a report by John Hancock on the Provincial Congress held in Concord on April 14. This was a provisional government created in the Province of Massachusetts Bay early in the run up to the American Revolution. A few days later, the paper reported on clashes between the British and colonists in Lexington and Concord where ‘the shot heard round the world' was fired.
- The Museum of Old Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.