History Happenings: April 2, 2021 Apr 2, 2021 2 hrs ago On this day in 1799, Amos Tappan of Water Street alerted readers of this newspaper that he had a few casks of gunpowder and 50 pieces of “good Russia Duck.” The latter, a fine white linen canvas, could be used for sails. — The Museum of Old Newbury Tags Cask Reader Canvas Gunpowder Newspaper Latter Duck Trending Video Recommended for you Daily Puzzles You asked. We listened. Your daily crossword, Sudoku and dozens of other puzzles are now available online. Play them or print them here. Play now Coronavirus Updates What you need to know about coronavirus 1.2M people fully vaccinated in Mass. Coronavirus update: More than 1,000 cases in schools Religious leaders look back at unprecedented year Larger vaccination sites on horizon Shop Local Your guide to shopping, eating and living in Greater Newburyport Click Here Listen to Local Pulse Listen to Local Pulse live at 9 a.m. on Saturdays or go back and listen to previous shows. Listen now COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries North Andover - Barbara Ann (C... South Hampton - George A. Wern... St. Cloud - Edward "Ted" Foste... Seabrook - Adam B. Chapinski, ... Salisbury - Albert G. "Buddy" ... Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSalisbury Beach homeowner ordered to restore duneDeveloper plans 9 beachfront homes in Salisbury'Bad Grandpa' actor from Seabrook content with life at seaCoffee Roasters owner disregards deadline, vows to stay openWoman to run every road in Newburyport a second timeComplaint: Gloucester mayor a ‘toxic leader’Merrimac father, son indicted on marijuana growing chargesWest Newbury man charged with burning girlfriend's carSeabrook man fined for threatening Black familyThe Amesbury Beat: Congratulating the Amesbury PD's MVP Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Homes of the Week +3 New Home Construction at the Ipswich Country Club by renowned builder - C.P. Berry Homes BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.