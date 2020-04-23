History Happenings: April 23, 2020 Apr 23, 2020 48 min ago In December 1962, Charles J. Tersolo received final approval from the Newbury Planning Board for a development in Byfield to be known as Knollwood Heights. — The Museum of Old Newbury Tags Approval Charles J. Tersolo Newbury Planning Board Knollwood Heights Museum Of Old Newbury Happening Recommended for you Daily Puzzles You asked. We listened. Your daily crossword, Sudoku and dozens of other puzzles are now available online. Play them or print them here. Play now Coronavirus Updates What you need to know about coronavirus Virtual entertainment: Local events and activities to check out online Jane Goodall talks coronavirus impact, new documentary NextEra, NRC pressed for pandemic plan at Seabrook Station Baker extends school shutdown until fall Listen to Local Pulse Listen to Local Pulse live at 9 a.m. on Saturdays or go back and listen to previous shows. Listen now COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Byfield - Gina M. Greene, 62, ... West Newbury - Barbara J. O'Do... West Newbury - James (Jimmy) B... Newburyport - Dorothy R. Houle... Amesbury - On April 1, Olga An... Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSalisbury, Newbury officials: People flocked to beaches, disregarding stay at home guidelines Amesbury retailer fights shutdown by cityBerm along Reservation Terrace washed away againNewburyport records first death from COVID-19Driver unhurt after car rolls down embankment in Amesbury Hometown Hero: Salisbury police dispatcher Monica Carnes Residents want Plum Island temporarily closed to visitorsParker River refuge closes to all vehicle trafficWhere are they now? Newburyport quarterback great Joe Clancy transitioning to new career outside of footballMorris: COVID-19 surge to hit Amesbury, Salisbury next week Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Homes of the Week New construction in the heart of bucolic Rowley BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE
