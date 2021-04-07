A ship chandlery was an important business in any busy maritime port. On this day in 1800, Robert Jenkins advertised in the paper that he opened a store at Ferry Wharf. Among the items for sale were Swedish and Russian iron, German steel deck and sheathing nails, tar, turpentine, rosin, white and black varnish, spermaceti and fish oil, brass and wood box compasses, seamen’s books and charts. “Ship stores could be put up at the shortest notice.”
— The Museum of Old Newbury
