On this day in 1795, the newspaper reported the execution of “the negro Pomp” in Ipswich, who had murdered his master in Andover. He was carried in a cart, seated on his coffin to his place of execution, which took place at 3 p.m. (Note: Although slavery was abolished in the state in 1783 and Pomp repeatedly petitioned for his freedom, he was regularly beaten after attempting to leave his enslaver, Captain Charles Furbush.)
— The Museum of Old Newbury
