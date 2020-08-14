History Happenings: Aug. 14, 2020 Aug 14, 2020 3 hrs ago From Aug. 14, 1862 until the end of the Civil War in 1865, women of Newburyport organized an association to aid sick and wounded soldiers in service to the country, maintained by contributions of time and money. — The Museum of Old Newbury Tags Association Civil War Soldier Military Woman Country Contribution Money Recommended for you Daily Puzzles You asked. We listened. Your daily crossword, Sudoku and dozens of other puzzles are now available online. Play them or print them here. Play now Coronavirus Updates What you need to know about coronavirus Tension increases on Beacon Hill over reopening schools Coronavirus updates: State reports 21 more COVID-19 related deaths Newburyport releases framework for school reopening plans COVID-19 concerns close Todd Farm Flea Market indefinitely Listen to Local Pulse Listen to Local Pulse live at 9 a.m. on Saturdays or go back and listen to previous shows. Listen now COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Byfield, MA ... Groveland, MA - Ellen ... Newburyport, MA - Patrick John... Newburyport - Sheila was the ... Amesbury, MA - Co... Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCity of Newburyport orders stop to Harrison Street home demolitionFive families win Habitat for Humanity homes in SalisburyNewburyport homeowners must seek special permit after 'illegal' demolitionExotic dancer given jail time after drunken-driving convictionInvestigation underway after concrete company employee hurtLawrence man who threatened to kill Salisbury Beach food stand owner jailedAmesbury man seeks dismissal of charge Baker puts 'high-risk' communities on noticeCOVID-19 concerns close Todd Farm Flea Market indefinitelyAJH remains a special place for this family Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Homes of the Week +5 Manchester estate offers sumptuous living, breathtaking views By Lillian Shapiro Special Correspondent for Real Estate Marketplace
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.