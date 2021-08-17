On this day in 1784, Stephen Cross was chosen to serve as a representative to the Massachusetts General Court in place of Tristam Dalton, who had been elected state senator. On Aug. 3, 1789, Cross was appointed collector of customs in Newburyport. This shipbuilder and son of a shipbuilder had been captured by the French at Fort Oswego in 1756 and sent to Dijon. He died in Massachusetts in 1809.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
