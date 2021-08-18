The newspaper had a number of items listed for sale on Aug. 18, 1820. Arthur Gilman listed ready-made waistcoats for "CHEAP!" and black kid leather shoes with heals for $1 a pair. Swett, Noyes & Company at the corner of Middle Street was selling ladies goat skin morocco heel shoes for 75 cents a pair. The selectmen gave notice that the quarantine laws and port regulations would be strictly enforced.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
