Fortune and Flora, slaves of Tristram Dalton, were married Aug. 3, 1797. They had a son named Primus who died Aug. 10, 1802, according to Newburyport vital records. Fortune and Flora are buried in Old Hill Cemetery. Although Flora's gravestone was badly damaged, Fortune's stone still stands and is inscribed as follows: "In Memory of Fortune a faithful servant who died July 16th, 1804." The stone was erected by Dalton.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
