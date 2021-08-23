Laugh by the beach if you can wait six days, according to today's newspaper in 1901. Starting Aug. 29, for one week, the Herald Square Comedy Company would present a "varied and pleasing program" featuring comedy sketch artists Williams & Williams, German dialect comedians Morgan & Phillips, Miss Ethel Tilson, a sentimental balladist, and John Barker, Yankee comedian and mimic. Two performances daily: afternoon and evening.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
