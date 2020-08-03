Aug. 3, 1865, was the day to secure a "beautiful set of teeth on vulcanized rubber," according to Dr. William H. Noyes at Dental Depot, 12 Essex St. With his assistant's help, he claimed to be able to promptly execute all orders. Satisfaction was guaranteed for upper sets of teeth, which sold for $12 to $16. The good doctor could also clean teeth and "carefully extract them with the least possible pain."
— The Museum of Old Newbury
