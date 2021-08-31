On this day in 1824, plans for the arrival of “Great Lafayette, fair freedom’s son” in Newburyport were heralded in the newspaper. The Committee of Arrangements for the Reception and Entertainment of General Lafayette invited fellow citizens to join the festivities as the Marquis arrived from Salem. Occupants of High Street and State Street were urged to illuminate their homes simultaneously at the sound of a gun firing from Old Town Hill.
- The Museum of Old Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.