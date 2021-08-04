The end of shoe rationing by Jan. 1, 1946, was a happy prospect in the newspaper Aug. 4, 1945. A production increase of 5.5 million pairs for civilians by early 1946 was anticipated, though overly optimistic for Newburyport. On the same page, news that the water commissioners awarded the contract for painting the water tower near March’s Hill to Roy O. Leonard of Framingham. His bid was $1,360.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.