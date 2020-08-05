On Aug. 5, 1789, Mr. Flagg informed readers of the Essex Journal and NH Packet that a concert of instrumental and vocal music would take place that evening at the Town House. Performers would hale from both Newburyport and Portsmouth. Tickets at 1 shilling 6 pence, children 9 pence, could be had at David Gutter’s or his office. Doors would be opened at 6 p.m. and the concert would begin “precisely at half past seven.”
- The Museum of Old Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.