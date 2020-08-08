Mrs. Edmund Smith's house on Marlboro Street was struck by lightning in August 1853. The lightning came down the chimney through one of the joists and out the window, breaking the sash and glass and taking with it a piece of the curtain. The Newburyport Herald article also reported children in Georgetown having their shoes ripped off their feet and the bottom of their pantaloons burned by lightning.
