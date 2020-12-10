Abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison was born on this day in 1805 on School Street in Newburyport. One hundred years later, the City Improvement Society of Newburyport erected a plaque on the home. Garrison, whose statue graces Brown Square, was one of the founders of the American Anti-Slavery Society and promoted “immediate emancipation” of slaves in the United States. In the 1870s, Garrison became a prominent voice for the women’s suffrage movement.
- The Museum of Old Newbury
