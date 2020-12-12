Changing a vessel’s name was often considered to be bad luck. Messrs. Atkinson and Stevens of Boston and George Rogers and Samuel Pike of Newburyport were owners and mortgagees of the 700-ton ship Martaban. The ship’s name had been changed from the Texian Star on Dec. 1. She sailed from Burma on Dec. 12, 1863 with a cargo of rice for Singapore. She was captured and burned by the Confederate ship Alabama near Malaysia on Christmas Eve.
- The Museum of Old Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.