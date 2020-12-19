On this day in 1776, the 1777 George’s Almanac, the first published after the year of American Independence, was advertised for sale. Beside the customary information, it contained an account of an "Italian spider, called the Tarantula, a cheap and easy method of making soap, how to preserve beef with very little salt, how to cure the Itch, how to destroy rats and mice, a list of roads," and a poem for each month.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
