On Dec. 28, 1795, the will of Nicholas Cools Godfrey, a planter from St. Lucia, was proved. He arrived in Newburyport that year with his family and 20 Black slaves, dying shortly after his arrival. In his will, he gave the bulk of his estate to a son in Baltimore, but left 1,500 livres (pounds) to his “natural” son, Jacques Moyse Dupre (Dupuis) of Newburyport. After his father's death, Dupre changed his name to Moses Dupre Cole and was known as a decorative painter and portrait artist. He died in 1849.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
