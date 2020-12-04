History Happenings: Dec. 4, 2020 Dec 4, 2020 8 hrs ago The Plum Island Street Railway Co. was incorporated Dec. 4, 1886. The road was built, and horse cars ran during the summer of 1887 from Market Square in Newburyport to the hotel on Plum Island.— The Museum of Old Newbury Tags Street Railway Co. Car Horse Commerce Company Road Hotel Market Square Museum Of Old Newbury Trending Video Recommended for you Daily Puzzles You asked. We listened. Your daily crossword, Sudoku and dozens of other puzzles are now available online. Play them or print them here. Play now Coronavirus Updates What you need to know about coronavirus Second James Steam Mill resident tests positive for COVID Port Healthcare Center reports 5 COVID-19 deaths Newburyport school superintendent: Six COVID-19 cases reported over Thanksgiving In '76 Days,' a documentary portrait of lockdown in Wuhan Breast Cancer Awareness When we asked for stories from breast cancer survivors and others, the calls started coming and did not stop. We found instances of courage, hope, determination, fear, survival, even loss. Read them in this special section. Read more Listen to Local Pulse Listen to Local Pulse live at 9 a.m. on Saturdays or go back and listen to previous shows. Listen now COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Plaistow, NH - Donald B. Presc... South Hampton, NH - Madaline F... Newburyport - Richard J. Catal... Exeter, NH - N... Newburyport, MA - Thomas Josep... Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCOVID-19 report shows Georgetown, Merrimac and Salisbury now in 'red' categoryAmesbury mayor's office looking into complaints about policeSanta, Mrs. Claus parade through NewburyportTriton returns to remote learning through Jan. 4Amesbury man, 44, killed in Merrimac crashAmesbury Chamber offers drive-in dinner and movie, painting contestNewburyport skatepark, Cashman ball courts closedSalisbury officials map out plan for COVID-19 vaccinationsAmesbury family's holiday light show stays bright in 2020Daily News Girls Soccer All-Stars 2020: Pentucket's Jennings reaches new heights Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Homes of the Week +4 Gloucester's luxurious 'Aquarius' development continues to soar BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE
