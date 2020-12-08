On Dec. 8, 1945, the Newburyport Daily News and Newburyport Herald listed the names of local men who were in the thick of things following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. They included Robert Dickie, Lloyd Nealand, Frank T. Tait, and Milton Headley, all stationed at Pearl Harbor, elsewhere in Hawaii, and others in the Panama Canal zone. No injuries were reported. The canal would provide access to the Pacific for Atlantic-based U.S. warships.
- The Museum of Old Newbury
