On this day in 1775, the editor of this newspaper informed readers that it was enlarging its paper to include news from Portsmouth, Salem, Boston, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, Philadelphia, Maryland, South Carolina, and Quebec, as well as local news, “at a very cheap price. Nine shillings, including postage for a year or six shillings eight pence without." Ezra Lunt headed to Boston on Tuesdays to bring back news the following day.
