Good news for stylish women was front-page news on this day in 1915. The state’s Public Services Commission placed a ban on high steps for street railway cars. All future street cars were to have steps closer to the ground. It was heralded as good news for dressmakers, who could continue to cut narrow skirts for women. A petition for lower steps filed with the Massachusetts Legislature was withdrawn.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
