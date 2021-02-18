On Feb. 18, 1847, Henry Kinsman, chair, and a committee of 15 were appointed to collect funds to aid millions of Irish famine victims. Micajah Lunt, treasurer, with John Wood and William Ashby, received donations of food or clothing. A ladies committee solicited donations at almost every house. The result: $2,002.07 from the committee. The ladies collected $500 to $600 and 10 cases of clothing. Funds were spent on corn, and, with the clothing, were shipped from Boston to the Friends Irish Relief Association of Dublin.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
