On this day in 1944, this newspaper reported that Newbury’s Girl Scouts went house to house raising $65 to help stamp out infantile paralysis (polio). City clerk and drive chairman William Kelly said “Wishing Well” donation boxes were located in area businesses to attract visitors’ dollars. Both the Strand and Premier theaters took up collections after a cinematic appeal from actress Greer Garson. It wasn’t until 1954 that the first polio vaccine shots were given in Pittsburgh.
- The Museum of Old Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.