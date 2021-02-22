On this day in 1879, the George Washington statue at the eastern end of the Mall was presented to the city by Newburyport native Daniel I. Tenney of New York City. Because of the severe winter conditions that day, the elaborate ceremonies took place at City Hall. Following the ceremonies, city officials and many others braved the weather and made their way to the Mall, where a brief statue unveiling took place.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.