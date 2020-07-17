History Happenings: July 17, 2020 Jul 17, 2020 4 hrs ago The Newburyport Herald and Country Gazette of 1801 carried advertisements for goods from Europe and India sold in Market Square. Yellow corn, flax and rye were for sale on the sloop Packet Yarmouth at Johnson’s Wharf. — The Museum of Old Newbury Tags Rye Flax Botany Fleet Food Advertising Country Gazette Corn Advertisement Packet Yarmouth Europe Recommended for you Daily Puzzles You asked. We listened. Your daily crossword, Sudoku and dozens of other puzzles are now available online. Play them or print them here. Play now Coronavirus Updates What you need to know about coronavirus Unemployment benefits could shrink Bakery creates COVID-19 themed dessert, donates proceeds Lawmakers want to extend eviction ban Mask mandate could become permanent Listen to Local Pulse Listen to Local Pulse live at 9 a.m. on Saturdays or go back and listen to previous shows. Listen now COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Lawrence, Kansas - David Emery... Newburyport - Alan Mark Ayres,... 1st Anniversary Remembrance In... Haverhill, MA and So. Pasadena... Newbury - Mary Dollas, formerl... Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAmesbury police confident alleged attack never happenedAmesbury police investigate alleged assault on RiverwalkTuscan Sea Grill opens Monday on Newburyport's waterfrontPort residents spend years picking up nips littering State Street Three shark sightings reported in local watersMedal winner always a friendly face in Greater NewburyportDamage to Trump signs in yard leads to court summonsBuilder doing 'sensitive' restoration of Garrison houseAmesbury mom running the city, one street at a timeNWS: 'Weak' funnel cloud seen in Greater Newburyport during thunderstorm Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Homes of the Week +4 Gloucester condo boasts views of Smith Cove and the inner harbor By Lillian Shapiro Special Correspondent for Real Estate Marketplace
