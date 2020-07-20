There was a lot to like at the Light House Grill, according to The Daily News in 1963. The clam chowder, made with pure cream, milk and Chesapeake clams, as well as scallops, lobster rolls, chicken steaks and a host of other foods. Johnnie O’Rourke, proprietor since 1956, had been in the food business for 28 years. There was parking for 350 cars and a Plum Island bus stop at the door. Hours were 11 to 11.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
