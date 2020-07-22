“Nuclear Test Ban Treaty in Sight” was The Daily News headline on this day in 1963. Soviet Prime Minister Nikita Khrushchev predicted a partial test ban by week’s end. Under Secretary of State Averell Harriman, the American nuclear delegate, and Khrushchev discussed an inspector exchange as a safeguard against sudden troop movement or buildup. They spoke in a private room behind the Lenin Stadium box where Harriman watched the U.S.-Soviet track meet the day before.
