In 1768, merchants and traders of Boston agreed to unite with merchants of other towns in the province to stop the importation of English goods, including the use and sale of foreign teas. When the Rev. Christopher B. Marsh was ordained pastor of the Second Congregational Church and Society in Newburyport, an afternoon tea was held featuring tea made from a plant or shrub grown in Pearsontown, Maine. It was pronounced "nearly, if not quite, equal in flavor to genuine Bohea tea."
— The Museum of Old Newbury
