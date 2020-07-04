On July 4, 1893, officers and members of the Grand Army of the Republic led a large parade of government officials, associations, tradesmen and manufacturers to Brown Square where a statue of Newburyport-born abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison was dedicated. The statue, designed and modeled by David M. French of Newburyport, was presented to the city by the Rev. Samuel C. Bean on behalf of William H. Swazey.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
