Recorded in the Essex Deeds, on this day in 1699, Captain Stephen Greenleaf sold to Benaiah Titcomb a “lot of flats and rocks in Newbury granted to me near Watts Cellar.” Benaiah is an old biblical name.
- The Museum of Old Newbury
Newburyport - Paul James Matthews, 95, a resident of Newburyport, died Monday morning June 14, 2021 at Port Healthcare Center in Newburyport. He was born on January 26, 1926, in Newburyport, Mass., to the late James and Mary Matthews. Paul was raised in Newburyport and was a graduate of Newb…
