On June 29, 1923, the Newburyport Daily News and Newburyport Herald reported that it was very probable that West Newbury would have a motorcycle policeman for Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
The Villages, FL - Kathryn Grace Deering, of The Villages, Fla., passed away June 12, 2020, following a brief illness. Born in Newburyport, to Joseph and Dorothea (Bergeron) Murray, she attended Immaculate Conception School, graduated class of 1963 from Newburyport High School and received a…
Newburyport, MA - William S. "Bill" Walters, age 68, longtime resident of Newburyport, passed peacefully at Sea View Retreat in Rowley, Tuesday afternoon, June 23, 2020. Born on August 27, 1951, he was the oldest of two sons of the late William S. "Stan" Walters and Virginia A. (Jackman) Wal…
Hopedale MA - Anita V. (Comolli) Pezzella, 95, of Hopedale, Mass., and formerly of Mendon, Mass., died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Beaumont Nursing Center in Worcester, Mass., after a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence R. Pezzella, who died in 1974…
