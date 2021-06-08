Nineteenth century Newburyport had a number of newspapers. On this day in 1805, William B. Allen published the first Merrimack Miscellany, a weekly newspaper devoted to the discussion of literary and political questions.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
Updated: June 8, 2021 @ 8:37 am
