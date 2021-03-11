On this day in 1800, Coffin & Otis advertised 33 bags of Sea Island & Georgia Cotton for sale “cheap for cash or approved credit.” Sea Island cotton was a long, strong fiber cotton and demand was high. The international slave trade geared up to meet this new labor demand: enslaved Georgians planted, chopped and picked cotton; they cleared and dug drainage ditches to create more cotton-growing land.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
