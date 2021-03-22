On this day in 1799, this newspaper identified the participants in the annual Town Meeting held three days earlier. Nicholas Pike was town moderator, Robert Long, town clerk and Enoch Titcomb, treasurer. Also: selectmen, overseers, constables, field drivers, sealer of leather, cullers of hoops and staves, surveyors of lumber, fire wards, hogreaves, clerk of the market, fence viewers, cullers of fish, measures of woods, fish wardens, inspectors of lime, and finally, School Committee.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
