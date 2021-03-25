Newburyport Fire Department expenditures for March 1889 totaled $104.90. That included $14.58 to Samuel P. Boardman for a month’s service as engineer #1, $12.50 to W.R. Bradbury for 1 month as steward and fireman #3, and $9.75 to John C. Stanley for a dozen brooms and five gallons of oil. Total 1889 fire expenditures were $7,932.60. The city’s 2020 Fire Department expenditures were $4,053,440.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.