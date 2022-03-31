On this day in 1790, the work of the state Senate and House of Representatives was shared with readers. Beginning May 1, wine and foreign rum would be taxed 6 pence per gallon; all other foreign distilled spirits, 6 pence; New England rum and distilled spirits, 3 pence/gallon; coffee, one penny/pound; snuff, 4 pence/pound; 3 pence for foreign beer, ale or porter in casks; foreign cheese, one penny.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.