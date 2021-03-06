On this day in 1812, a town committee asked the merchants of Newburyport and vicinity to provide information on the losses caused by captures, seizures, and condemnations made by governments of Europe during the existing war at several insurance offices in town or at the newspaper office. Details needed were vessel and owners names, time of capture and by what power, what was lost – vessel, cargo or both. The US declared war on Britain in June 1812.
