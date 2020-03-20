History Happenings: March 20, 2020 Mar 20, 2020 3 hrs ago Newburyport High School Class of 1894 held graduation exercises at City Hall on June 26, 1894, at 2:30 p.m. with 25 students in attendance. - The Museum of Old Newbury Tags Student Newburyport High School Class Graduation Exercise Museum Of Old Newbury Education Happening Recommended for you Coronavirus Updates Q-and-A: What you need to know about coronavirus 2 supermarkets offer senior shopping hours Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday afternoon Updated list of food establishments, hours and options Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April Amesbury DPW: Don't flush wet wipes Many hands making sure people get to eat Port mayor closes playgrounds, playing fields DiZoglio, area chambers seek law to aid restaurants US virus reaction? Some go on lockdown, some go to the beach Listen to Local Pulse Listen to Local Pulse live at 9 a.m. on Saturdays or go back and listen to previous shows. Listen now COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Venice, FL - Caryl J. (Pratt) ... Exeter, NH ... West Newbury, MA - With the s... 2nd Anniversary In Loving Memo... Rowley - Gordon Robert Merry p... Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMayor: 4 suspected COVID-19 cases in NewburyportDriver in Salisbury crash dies from injuriesUpdated list of food establishments, hours and optionsFriday updates on cancellations, postponementsPort bakery closes shop but offers gift to patronsHoladay lists policies and plans to minimize virus exposurePort mayor closes playgrounds, playing fieldsPrincipal: Newburyport High School teacher in self-quarantineOne last cup of coffee: Diner owners, customers brace for long closurePartial list of food establishments, hours and options Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Homes of the Week +4 Riverside Antique breathes new life in Newburyport BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE
