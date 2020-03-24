On Jan. 10, 1891, Hayes and Lewis asked people to stop by its store at 4 Pleasant St. to examine goods, including children’s plush bonnets priced at “only 59 cents.”
— The Museum of Old Newbury
MERRIMACPORT - David Webster Goodwin Sr., nearly 96, died March 19, 2020, at his home. Born in Haverhill, Mass., he was a longtime resident of River Road, Merrimacport. He was the youngest son of Mary Hubbard and Harold Goodwin. He was predeceased by his wife, Katharine Veasey Goodwin and tw…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.