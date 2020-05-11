On May 11, 1955, The Daily News reported on the heroic actions of the Rev. Spyridon C. Papademetriou, pastor of Hellenic Orthodox Church on Harris Street. Twelve grammar school students were led to safety after a fire was discovered under an outside church stairway. Papademetriou got the children out, then rang the church bell furiously. Neighbor Mrs. Samuel Halperin called the Fire Department. The fire started in a pile of old school furniture, probably due to a discarded cigarette.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
