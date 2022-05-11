It seems like only yesterday but 209 years and six months ago today, the Merrimack Intelligencer informed the public that the Merrimack Bridge (Rocks Village) was now passable and safe for droves of cattle, loaded wagons or anything which may wish to pass. It had been repaired by Maj. William Carr after it was broken through by a drove consisting of 100 cattle huddling together on one of the arches.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
