Remember when ladies wore hats? They had a lot to choose from in Newburyport on this day in 1858. Spring millinery from three sources was featured on Page 1 of the newspaper. Mrs. L.T. Batchelder’s Rich Millinery and Fancy goods sold at State and Essex streets., P.H. Noyes had 11 straw bonnets and Millinery of every description at 65 State St., and Mrs. A. W. Knapp at 11 Beck St. had “all the new bonnet styles of white and colored straw “at prices to suit the hard times.”
— The Museum of Old Newbury
