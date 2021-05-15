On this day in 1775, it was voted to grant Ebenezer Morrison the liberty to set up a potter’s kiln at or near the North West side of Burying Hill to be under direction of the selectmen for the time being.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Daily News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
5th Year Remembrance In Loving Memory Of Art Tessimond, Jr. October 16, 1953 - May 16, 2016 In the garden of memories, we meet every day. Miss You, Susan & Family
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.