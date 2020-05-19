On this date in 1680, on petition of some of the inhabitants of Newbury, the selectmen were authorized to raise by way of tax rate 60 pounds per annum to be for the use of the schoolmaster there.
- The Museum of Old Newbury
Newburyport - Gordon P. Mitchell Jr., son of the late Gordon P. and Catherine L. (Cronin) Mitchell Sr., died Thursday morning May 14, 2020, at Country Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Newburyport. Born on September 5, 1923, in Newburyport, he was a graduate of Newburyport High School,…
