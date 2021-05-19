Food fit for a king were available at Park Lunch on this day in 1960. In addition to the daily businessmen’s lunches, Friday specials featured the lobster salad plate for $1.35, the crabmeat salad plate for $1.30 and the tuna salad plate for $1.20. All were served with potato salad or french fries, salad, coffee or tea, rolls and butter. Sixty-one years later, the Park Lunch phone number is still the same.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
