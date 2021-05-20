On this day in 1932, the newspaper reported that former Mayor Michael Cashman pleaded for purification of the Merrimack River at the Merrimack Valley Regional Association spring meeting. He noted that upriver dumping put the city’s clamdiggers out of business. He called the river’s condition deplorable and urged cooperation with boards of health along the Merrimack from Concord, N.H., to Newburyport.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
