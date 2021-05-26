On May 26, 1893, the Newburyport Press Club was born. Members of the newspaper fraternity in Newburyport and environs met at Wolfe Tavern. The following slate of officers was approved: President – N.N. Withington, Daily News; 1st Vice President – W.C. Bagley of Amesbury; 2nd Vice president – H. Harriman, Georgetown Advocate; Secretary – W.C. Coffin, Newburyport Herald; Treasurer – B.A. Appleton, Newburyport Herald.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
